What would the makers of the original Mini have done differently if they had the knowledge and resources available to us now? A possible answer is the Mini Cooper Type 10. It is a project by a group of ambitious Canadian enthusiasts. Our correspondent Rob Dahm goes for the YouTube series American Tuned Come by and sample the car.

For now, this Type 10 is still the only one of its kind, but the conversion process is so documented that the car can be put into production straight away. The price tag will then not be cheap. Production costs alone amount to approximately $200,000. Even without converting that into euros, you understand that that is a lot of money for a converted Mini.

Specifications of the Mini Type 10

You get a lot back for two grand. What about the beautifully detailed interior, a limited slip differential and a six-speed manual gearbox. But the showpiece is in the trunk. The makers have installed a 2.0-liter Honda K20 four-cylinder that produces 233 horsepower. With a dry weight of approximately 800 kilos, this car comes close to cars like the Porsche Cayman in terms of power/weight ratio. A nice sleeper, right?