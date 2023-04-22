Video | In Thailand, people are ordered indoors due to extreme heat

The temperature has risen above 40 degrees in many Asian countries.

of Thailand the authorities have warned the people of the “extreme heat”, which is affecting a large part of the country and also the capital Bangkok, the news agency Reuters reports.

People are advised to stay indoors, as the temperature in Bangkok, for example, rose to around 42 degrees Celsius on Saturday. According to the local meteorological department, the so-called “feels like” temperature in Bangkok was a record-breaking 54 degrees when, for example, air humidity is taken into account.

On Friday of last week, an all-time heat record of 45.4 degrees was measured in Tak, Thailand. The previous record, 44.6 degrees, was recorded in Mae Hong Son in 2016.

Record-breaking or temperatures approaching records have also been measured elsewhere in Asia. For example, the highest reliably verified temperature in the history of the country, 42.7 degrees, was measured last Tuesday in Luang Prabang, Laos, a weather historian said. Maximiliano Herrera on Twitter.

In India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, temperatures over 40 degrees have been measured recently, The Vox site tells.

Experts explain the high temperatures with climate change.

Pedestrians protected themselves from the scorching sun with umbrellas on Saturday in Bangkok.

Cooling was also sought in the canals of Bangkok.