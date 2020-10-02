#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

An urban farm overlooking the French capital on the roof of an engineering school. This is the initiative of Baptiste Grard, agronomy researcher. Its goal: to test different techniques that can be adapted to urban agriculture. “We only use products like compost, coffee grounds, crushed brick, crushed wood… “, He explains. Normally incinerated, this waste then emits CO2.”So it has a very significant environmental impact while this waste is in fact products and we can reuse them“, he specifies. Also, Baptiste Grard and his team are testing a variety of vegetables and fruit trees to see what works and what does not.

In addition, this space aims to be a “biodiversity haven“.”That is to say, to accommodate a certain number of species and the idea that we had at the beginning but that we have never been able to test directly, it is also that it is useful for the vegetable garden because there are cultural aids“, he specifies. Transforming the roofs of large metropolises into vegetable gardens would have many advantages: it makes it possible to use wasted spaces while generating food production in these spaces. In addition, these spaces can accommodate amateurs. gardening and offer educational and social activities.