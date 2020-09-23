“8 years ago, I learned that my mother had been a victim of incest and when I learned that, what surprised me the most was not so much that she was a victim of incest (…) is that she didn’t tell me about it“Says Charlotte Pudlowski. Two or three children per class are victims of incest, figures which, according to Charlotte Pudlowski, highlight a structural aspect. In her podcast”Or maybe one night“, the journalist dissects the mechanisms that reduce incest victims to silence.

“When a person is a victim of incest, first he is encouraged not to speak by his attacker because he is going to threaten her, he will tell her that it is a secret, he will tell her that it is between them, that anyway, she did not say anything so she is also guilty and therefore she lives in shame and so that, it can prevent the victim from speaking“, develops Charlotte Pudlowski.

Also, the journalist highlights the role of the close entourage which can sometimes be conditioned by the silence of the incest. “Because they come from families where silence is so well established in that cell, that they cannot see, to ask questions, that they do not dare, that they are afraid, that they are ‘they also often live under the threat of this patriarch who commits such violence“, she specifies before adding:”There is what I called the 3rd circle of silence which is really the whole of society all around which refuses to speak about it publicly, to open public debates on it. “

7 to 10% of the population have suffered intrafamily rape in childhood, violence that begins on average at the age of 9 years. “For me, there is first of all an issue of speaking and silence in the sense of letting the victims speak and accepting to listen to them but also, collectively, of agreeing to hear the problem.“, she concludes.