Meanwhile, in London, 18-year-old Blue Sandford has been barricaded in an underground tunnel since January 27. Accompanied by eight other environmental activists, she protests against the construction of a high-speed line serving the center and the north of England. English Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends this project, currently the largest in Europe. This new line would irreparably damage five internationally protected sites, 33 nationally protected sites and 108 ancient forests …

It took two months to dig the tunnel. At night, hidden in a tent, the activists dug it under a busy London public park, located a few meters from the HS2 construction site. According to them, they have enough food to stay there for weeks. For more than two weeks the police have been trying to enter the tunnel to dislodge them. Lazer Sandford, Blue’s older brother, came out of the tunnel. He voluntarily surrendered to the police in exchange for hygiene products and light.