A Minke’s whale has been stranded in fishing nets for ten days. On several occasions, she tries to dive to escape and runs into the walls. According to several NGOs, she would show signs of exhaustion and mental disorders. “Normally, the whale dives deeply and occasionally rises to the surface. But as she is trapped, she can no longer dive, the net holds her by the head and back“, explains Ren Yabuki, director of the NGO Life Investigation Agency. This scene takes place near Taiji, Japan, a place known for dolphin hunting and publicized by the movie” The Cove: The Bay of Shame “.

These nets are used to catch other species of fish and they are attached off the harbor. Minke’s whale was spotted there on December 24, 2020. Since then, it has been spinning inside without being able to get out. At the end of November, a humpback whale had been trapped in the same place. The fishermen had finally released her. As of January 4, 2021, this new whale was still trapped. If nothing is done, NGOs fear that the whale will run out or starve.