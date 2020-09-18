The graves are chain-dug and the pace does not weaken. In the Indonesian cemetery of Pondok Ranggon, east of Jakarta, the dead from Covid-19 are pouring in a little more each day. The Indonesian capital is particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and local authorities are preparing for the worst.

The constant increase in the number of burials in this cemetery is cause for concern, because it is to this place that the deceased are redirected. In recent weeks, an average of ten new graves have been dug every day at Pondok Ranggon. This number now fluctuates between thirty and forty new graves each day, and the cemetery teams are overwhelmed.

Weakly equipped to fight the pandemic, Indonesia is the second country in Asia most bereaved by the coronavirus, with 9,336 victims recorded, according to figures from the American University Johns-Hopkins, Friday, September 18. The archipelago, which has nearly 270 million inhabitants, is far behind India, which deplores 84,372 deaths, but is well ahead of China (4,736), yet five times more populated.

As in other parts of the world, the number of new cases of Covid-19 is on the rise again, with 3,365 positive tests for Thursday alone. A figure that could actually be much higher than the official census, because Indonesia is one of the countries that test their population the least. Faced with this alarming situation, Jakarta has been placed in partial confinement since September 10. Local authorities plan to expand the Pondok Ranggon cemetery to add 6,500 square meters of burials.