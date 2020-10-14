Pardada Pardadi schools in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh offer unique education for girls from kindergarten to 12th grade. Based in the town of Anupshahr, they provide free school education to every student each year, including study materials, uniforms, transportation, three meals a day, sanitary napkins, valuable health services. about 465 euros. They work with low-income families and most of their students are from lower castes. In 2019, Pardada Pardadi schools have a total of 1,600 students.

According to a 2014 assessment, pupils in Pardada Pardadi had an average attendance rate of 85% compared to 62% for girls from other schools in Uttar Pradesh. And the dropout rate is 15.4% against 47.3% for students in the school area. The Pardada Pardadi Educational Society was founded in 2000 by Virendra Singh, an engineer who returned from the United States to his hometown of Anupshahr. He embarked on a new mission to educate girls in his village, but it turned out to be more difficult than he expected. The ambition of his establishment has evolved over the years. Its objective is the “rural development through the social and economic emancipation of women“.

Today, school activities suddenly hit a roadblock due to the pandemic. Some courses are resumed online and students have received tablets and memory cards.