Sunday, August 6, 2023
Video | In Germany, hailstones of 30 centimeters fell

August 6, 2023
in World Europe
The hail blocked the sewer system and caused basements to flood.

in southwestern Germany in Reutlingen was surprised on Friday, when in some places it rained hail from a height of up to 30 centimeters, news agencies say.

An attempt was made to remove the hailstones with plowing equipment, but the amount of rain blocked the drainage network and the water flowed into the basements of many places. The level of the river flowing through the city rose momentarily by 1.5 meters.

