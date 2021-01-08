In the images recorded by one of the activists, the crowd is observed advancing into the Capitol, confronting the police, snatching their protective shields and forcing the door of the building. The crowd forms a melee that pushes and against the security forces that refuse to allow entry, even the knuckles of a policeman can be seen bloody from the effort of containing with his shield the progression of the invaders.

The feeling is claustrophobic due to the narrowness of the access corridor to the building where protesters and police crowd crowd. The security manages to recover a few meters, but the protesters react violently, counterattack by pushing with the shields that they have taken from the agents and even try to remove their gas masks. In that struggle, one of the agents is trapped between a door and a shield and screams in pain. Finally, the cops manage to lead the crowd out of the hall and outside.