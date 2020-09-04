#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

The “CitiCap” initiative set up in the city of Lahti in Finland rrewards citizens who respect their carbon quotas. The city hopes thus limit transport-related emissions. To do this and since September 2019, a quota system has been set up thanks to an application. “When you move, with your location activated and your app in your pocket, it will automatically detect your mobility and it will automatically know if you are taking the bus or if you are taking the car. Then, it will calculate the CO2 you emitted“, explains Anna Huttunen, responsible for the CitiCap project.

Each week, volunteer citizens are assigned an emission quota based on their personal situation. If this quota is not exhausted at the end of the week, it turns into “virtual euros” which allow you to buy, via the application, bus tickets, bicycle equipment, swimming pool tickets, food…

Lahti is a city of 120,000 inhabitants, in which transport is responsible for 32% of CO2 emissions. Thanks to the CitiCap project and its other environmental commitments, the city of Lahti has been elected “European Green Capital” for the year 2021.