Fridges full of fresh and nutritious food products with free access… Here is a new way to fight against insecurity and food waste. “There is no prerequisite to help yourself from our fridge, so it doesn’t matter what your financial situation is. This fridge is there so that everyone can come and get the products they need.“Says Allifer Sabek. She and Jes Davis are part of a collective created during the Black Lives Matter protests. In November 2020, they installed this associative refrigerator in Brooklyn, New York.

The economic impact of Covid-19 has indeed translated into a national hunger crisis, with millions of Americans going to food banks for the first time. To keep the fridge full, the collective has set up donation boxes in local shops … Since the spring, dozens of fridges have been opened in the United States. The collective of Jes and Allifer plans to deploy other fridges in the coming months.