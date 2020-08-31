The entrance devastated, the administrative offices destroyed. This is the sad spectacle offered by the Geitaoui hospital in Beirut. The establishment has been out of service since the explosion of August 4, the impact of which was filmed by CCTV cameras.

“The Covid unit, which was a separate building from the hospital for security reasons, was blown up. There were patients inside on the day of the explosion. We had to think quickly to be able to transfer them in safe conditions“, says Naji Abi-Rached, medical director of the hospital.



The explosion took place at 6:07 p.m. “A few minutes later, officials and officials were still at their desks. We could have had dozens of injured, people would have been affected by the massive explosion“, realizes the director.



The hospital, already weakened by the economic crisis in Lebanon, must therefore now face new difficulties. Most of the rooms are unusable at the moment. “We were able to recover three, the least damaged, for our most urgent patients“, explains Naji Abi-Rached.



But the biggest loss is the high-tech unit. “It has been recently redone, with all the most modern means of surveillance. She’s completely blown away now“, saddens the director, who describes”a sad sight“for this university center, which usually has a capacity of 260 beds.



However, the teams do not despair. “We have a very strong mind, we have the human capacities to work, we want to recover, we want to be reborn and we don’t want to give up to this desolation. It’s our state of mind. However, we need the means to do it.“

Since the explosion, the overall reception capacity in Beirut has been halved. Especially since the hospital sector is heavily affected by the financial crisis that has been raging in Lebanon for a year. “In addition to the rise of the Covid, things did not get better. And this disaster, this explosion came to sound the death knell for our resilience

“, notes Naji Abi-Rached.

More than 10 days after the explosion, half of Beirut’s hospitals are still out of service, according to the WHO. The director of Geitaoui hospital is lucid: “We lack the means and we will soon face a humanitarian catastrophe if things do not get better quickly.“

