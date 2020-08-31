5.4 million affected. Over a million houses flooded. 800,000 children without school. This is the sad, temporary toll of the floods in Bangladesh. As precipitation decreases, the water level descends across the country. But the situation is far to be back to normal.

“A protracted flood began on June 26 and is still continuing in many places across the country. Some stations have observed that the water level has reached historical records, such as in Teesta “, testify Saiful Islam, water management expert at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology. This massive flood comes at the worst time for the country: the population was hit by Cyclone Amphan in May and is experiencing a Covid-19 epidemic since March.

And this situation is likely to recur in the future. “We know that global warming will increase the intensity and duration of monsoon-related flooding in South Asia, especially in the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna basin. So we expect this kind of flooding to get worse. In the past five years, we have witnessed four devastating floods in the Brahmaputra basin “, Saiful Islam analysis.

With just 2 ° C extra of average temperature, floods linked to the Brahmaputra river increase by 24%, according to a study published in the Journal of Hydrologic Engineering in 2018. With an additional 4 ° C, this figure would rise to 60%.

“The government of Bangladesh has taken many initiatives. But it is still not enough for the country to face these and future challenges. We need regional collaboration for flood risk management. This can be done holistically, because in South Asia many countries suffer from monsoon flooding “says Saiful Islam.

Bangladesh has been identified as one of the countries most vulnerable to global warming. In 2050, under the effect of rising sea levels, the country may have lost up to 20% of its territory, according to Dhaka School of Economics. 50 million Bangladeshis could have been brought to leave their country.

