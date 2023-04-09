Video | In Bali, already the third whale washed ashore during April

The authorities believe that the sperm whale that washed ashore died of an illness.

17-meter a sperm whale has died after washing ashore in Bali, Indonesia. Sperm whales are the largest toothed whales.

The dog skeleton was found on Saturday afternoon on Yeh Leh beach, which is located on the west coast of Bali, the news agency AFP reports.

“We are currently trying to drag the carcass to shore to make it easier to perform an autopsy and then bury the whale,” local marine and fisheries authority Permana Yudiarso told AFP on Sunday.

At issue is already the third whale that has been found washed ashore in Bali during this April.

Last Wednesday, an 18-meter sperm whale washed ashore on Yeh Malet beach on the east coast of Bali.

In addition, a week ago on Saturday, a tropical whale weighing more than two tons and 11 meters long was found on the west coast of the island. Its carcass was already rotting when the locals found it.

According to Yudiarso, the starting assumption of the authorities is that the sperm whale that washed ashore on Sunday had died of an illness. According to Yudiarso, this had also happened to the sperm whale found earlier in the week.

“Its body looked emaciated and sickly,” he said.

According to Yudiarso, it will take at least three weeks to get the results of the autopsy. The whale was found to have some pulmonary bleeding and its colon was full of fluid.

The police have cordoned off the place to prevent the whale’s meat or body parts from being stolen.

In the year 2018 In Indonesia, a dead sperm whale was found with more than a hundred plastic cups and 25 plastic bags in its stomach. The discovery raised concerns about serious marine littering in the Southeast Asian archipelago.

Indonesia is the world’s second largest producer of marine litter after China.

A local prays next to a dead sperm whale on Yeh Malet beach on Wednesday