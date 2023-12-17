Video | In Australia, floods brought by heavy rains are feared to reach record highs

Meteorologists have predicted life-threatening flash floods for Sunday, which can rise to more than four meters.

Heavy rains thousands of residents in ravaged Queensland, Australia, have been urged to leave their homes in the path of huge floods, reports the Reuters news agency.

State officials say parts of the coastal city of Cairns are at risk of flooding. Cairns is a popular tourist city of about 170,000 inhabitants in the northeastern part of the state, through which tourists often visit the Great Barrier Reef.

Meteorologists have predicted “dangerous and life-threatening flash floods” in the city on Sunday, which could reach record highs. The largest recorded floods in history are from 1971, when the water rose to a height of 4.1 meters.

About In the village of Daintree, located 120 kilometers from Cairns, it had rained 350 millimeters since Saturday morning.

The heavy rains are the result of the now subsiding Tropical Storm Jasper, which hit the country this week. As a result of the storm, thousands of people were left without electricity.

Australia is currently experiencing an El Niño weather phenomenon. During El Niño, extreme weather phenomena such as forest fires, hurricanes, drought and heat waves are typical in the country.