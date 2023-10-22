Unsigned recording is shared on social media and says that in the neighboring country the right-wing candidate will be a “nightmare”, as he describes Bolsonaro’s mandate in Brazil

A video circulating on social media compares the candidate for president of Argentina Javier Milei, from the coalition La Libertad Advances (in Portuguese, A Liberdade Avança), to the former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The unsigned recording has a critical tone.

The faces of the 2 politicians appear superimposed on a black background. The video contains subtitles in Portuguese and says that, in the neighboring country, the right-wing candidate will be a “nightmare”thus describing Bolsonaro’s term as President of Brazil, from 2019 to 2022.

Watch (48s):

Here is the full message translated into Portuguese:

“This man calls himself a patriot, but he hates everyone in his country

“This man tells jokes to appear funny, but he only knows how to laugh at other people’s misfortunes.

“This man says he is against corruption, but he is a professional liar.

“They said that with this man everything would be different, but everything changed for the worse.

“This man is not what you think.

“In Brazil, this man was elected and it was a nightmare.

“Argentina doesn’t need to go through this.

“In these elections, make no mistake.

“Argentina, tell me how you feel.”

WHO IS MILEI

Javier Gerardo Milei is 52 years old, has a degree in economics and led the primary election on August 13, 2023, with 30.4% of the votes in the dispute for the Presidency of Argentina. He is on the right of the ideological political spectrum, with ultra-liberal ideas on the economy. He advocates closing the country’s Central Bank, doing away with the peso and using the US dollar as the local currency.

Milei defines herself as “anarcho-capitalist” It is “libertarian” – is against State interference in society and in favor of the free market system. He says his program will be a “chainsaw” to cut public spending. He claims that global warming is a lie, is in favor of the sale of organs and defends the non-compulsory and private education system.

Read more here about who the presidential candidates are in the October 22, 2023 election in Argentina.