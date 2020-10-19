“I had information in 2015-2016 that a number of categories were radicalizing more than others within the nation. Among those categories were the Chechens.”, assure on France Inter the former Minister of the Interior Bernard Cazeneuve, three days after the assassination of Samuel Paty by a young Chechen Russian refugee in France.

Bernard Cazeneuve recalls having introduced a government amendment in the asylum law of 2016, “which made it possible to withdraw refugee status from those who had benefited from it, because asylum in France is done to ensure the protection of those who are persecuted in their country, it is not done to allow foreigners to persecute their own citizens. “

Second lever put in place at the time, the constitution of a general staff, which met every Monday morning, around the Minister of the Interior to “follow territory by territory, individual by individual, the case of those reported by the intelligence services and by the police services so that specific devices can be put in place, so that these people are disabled. harm “, adds Bernard Cazeneuve