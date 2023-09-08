In the province of Turin you will find the old factory of Pininfarina. During the facility’s heyday, the Ferrari Testarossa and the Peugeot 406, among others, were born there. In 2011, the factory in the town of San Giorgio Canavese closed, but no one felt compelled to leave things tidy. That now produces some ghostly images.

The (obviously Dutch) Jessey from the YouTube channel Forgotten Buildings came to the abandoned factory once before in 2015. At that time there were still prototypes of, among others, the Alfa Romeo Brera and Spider outside, the camouflage of which was still partly intact. The video below was shot in 2021 but only uploaded this year.

The Cadillac Allanté was the factory’s first car

Pininfarina built the factory in the 1980s when they were commissioned by Cadillac to build the Allanté. The cars were largely finished in the factory and flown to Detroit by plane. Three times a week, a flight with just under sixty Allantés departed from Turin to America to be completed there. No wonder the car was so expensive.

After Cadillac discontinued the Allanté, the factory was briefly allowed to build the Ferrari Testarossa. After that, Pininfarina used the factory for, among other things, the Peugeot 406. The last cars to leave the factory were the Alfa Romeo Spider and Brera. There are still several pamphlets hanging in the factory hall. There are even robots from the assembly line.

The crisis killed the factory

According to Forgotten Buildings the fall of the factory came after the crisis in 2008. Car brands no longer wanted to build niche cars on a small scale and so no one knocked on the door of Pininfarina’s modest factory anymore. The factory looks like a disaster broke out in 2011 and everyone literally dropped everything and left. There are even clothes in the changing room.