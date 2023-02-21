Video: impressive bridge collapse in Brazil; about 100 people crossed it

Several videos circulating on social networks show the Fall of a bridge connecting the municipalities of Torres and Passo de Torres, located in southern Brazil. Hundreds of inhabitants and tourists arrived there who wanted to enjoy the Carnival, without imagining that the party would end up turning into a tragedy.

The event occurred in the early hours of this Monday, February 20, and at least 30 people were rescued, but another remains missing.

According to the local newspaper ‘G1’, the bridge, which is on the Mampituba river and is about 30 meters wide, supports a maximum weight of 20 people. However, about 100 people passed through there.

The clips show the group on the suspension bridge, swaying from side to side, and some onlookers. Such was the movement that they decided to start recording.

“When we realized we had already fallen into the water. It was very fast. We only heard people falling into the water and saw people coming up to the surface. (…) We were afraid, we felt this desperation”Luciana Soares Tavares told the mentioned medium.

ACCIDENT | Video shows the exact moment in which a pensil fell with dozens of people on the Mampituba River, between Torres (RS) and Passo de Torres (SC). confirm. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/T2Uq0ABBOn — Jornal NH (@jornalnh) February 20, 2023

What happened did not leave the municipalities incommunicado, since there is another bridge and highways that allow passage. However, it aroused a debate about the control that is exercised in the place.



This structure was built in the 1980s and security is in charge of both municipalities.

Intense work by Corpo de Bombeiros to rescue a group of people who fell from a bridge over the Mampituba River, between Torres and Passo de Torres (SC). I am monitoring the mobilization of the teams until everyone is spared. pic.twitter.com/XInnwBY7Ne — Eduardo Leite (@EduardoLeite_) February 20, 2023

