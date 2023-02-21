Tuesday, February 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: impressive bridge collapse in Brazil; about 100 people crossed it

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2023
in World
0
Video: impressive bridge collapse in Brazil; about 100 people crossed it


close

Fallen bridge accident

Apparently, excess weight caused the accident.

Photo:

Google Maps / Video Capture

Apparently, excess weight caused the accident.

Firefighters point out that he gave in due to excess weight. A person who fell into the river is still missing.

Several videos circulating on social networks show the Fall of a bridge connecting the municipalities of Torres and Passo de Torres, located in southern Brazil. Hundreds of inhabitants and tourists arrived there who wanted to enjoy the Carnival, without imagining that the party would end up turning into a tragedy.

The event occurred in the early hours of this Monday, February 20, and at least 30 people were rescued, but another remains missing.

According to the local newspaper ‘G1’, the bridge, which is on the Mampituba river and is about 30 meters wide, supports a maximum weight of 20 people. However, about 100 people passed through there.

The clips show the group on the suspension bridge, swaying from side to side, and some onlookers. Such was the movement that they decided to start recording.

“When we realized we had already fallen into the water. It was very fast. We only heard people falling into the water and saw people coming up to the surface. (…) We were afraid, we felt this desperation”Luciana Soares Tavares told the mentioned medium.

(Keep reading: Colombian family asks for help to find missing relative in Mexico).

What happened did not leave the municipalities incommunicado, since there is another bridge and highways that allow passage. However, it aroused a debate about the control that is exercised in the place.

This structure was built in the 1980s and security is in charge of both municipalities.

More news

Daisy Contreras
Writing LATEST NEWS

See also  Nairo Quintana defines his future in cycling: LIVE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Video #impressive #bridge #collapse #Brazil #people #crossed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

These are the 'dream' dining rooms and schedules that Amazon offers to employees | VIDEO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result