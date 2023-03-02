Friday, March 3, 2023
Video: impressive brawl in gym leaves a young man injured and two detainees

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: impressive brawl in gym leaves a young man injured and two detainees


close

Video: impressive brawl in gym leaves two detainees and one injured

The lack of control in the sports center.

Photo:

‘Liverpool Echo’ video screenshots

The lack of control in the sports center.

In the recording you can see the lack of control unleashed. One affected would have serious head injuries.

A tremendous fight in a gym has gone viral in the last few hours. In the record of the brawl, it is observed how initially four men begin to hit each other in the middle of their training. Then, with the screaming, the chaos increases.

Now, Two of those involved have been arrested. And one of the protagonists was hospitalized for presenting injuries to his head.

Terrible brawl in gym

Cufflinks. (Reference image)

As reported by the English press, the fight occurred at the Aintree gym, on Ormskir Road, Liverpool street (England), on the night of February 28.

The record shows the uproar unleashed for reasons that are so far unknown.

Local police said Tuesday that a 20-year-old man had to be hospitalized for head injuries.

Likewise, two other men, one 23 years old and the other 27, are detained for what happened.

“Camera and witness investigations are ongoing, and anyone with any information, mobile phone or dashcam video should contact police,” authorities said.

More news

SPORTS

