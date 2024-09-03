Ciudad Juarez.- The line to go to El Paso via the Free Bridge or Córdova Américas extends along Lincoln Avenue almost from López Mateos Avenue.

Due to the length of the cruise, the Escobar Brothers cruise is paralyzed, since the drivers in the line refuse to allow the rest of the drivers to pass, as documented on video.

According to the CBP Bridges report, the crossing time is currently 50 minutes.

At the conflict point there are no traffic officers speeding up traffic.