El Paso.- With a large security presence, federal authorities in the United States transported the alleged drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada García in a convoy of armored trucks to a private flights zone at the El Paso International Airport.

At the airport, Zambada García boarded a plane that took him to New York City. The arrival of the aircraft and the transfer of one of the most wanted men by the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) lasted less than 40 minutes, as recorded on video by Telemundo 48 El Paso.

It will be in Brooklyn, where “El Mayo” has scheduled an appearance at 10 am (8 am in El Paso and Juárez).

Video

#Video #Images #Mayos #transfer #released