Guachochi.- A video was released through social media groups showing the presence of a group of heavily armed civilians in the municipal capital of Guachochi, who are accused of placing the narco-banners against a group of opposing criminals.

The video shows at least eight vans carrying the individuals, who are carrying long weapons and bulletproof vests, as well as masks to cover their identity.

According to local residents, the men were seen near the Technological University in the morning.

In addition, photographs were circulated of a banner with threatening messages and a declaration of a “curfew” where a criminal group demands that citizens not go out after 10 p.m.

The authority has not issued any official information on the matter.