“I’m not happy to be getting money without doing anything”, she says with a tight throat. Ana, 58, has been a nursing home facilitator for fifteen years. She has a serious lung disease: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in phase 3 (the most serious being phase 4). She has not worked since mid-March and was able to benefit from partial activity. A decree of August 30 reduced the list of people who can claim this device, excluding Ana from the beneficiaries. It must resume its activity on October 1.

“I want to go there, because I too am going crazy here at home”, she confides. Not to mention that, according to her, not returning to work could be considered a “abandonment of position”. However, she fears for her health and that of the residents of the establishment where she works, where ten people have died from Covid-19. She then claims guarantees on the health measures taken at her workplace.

“I asked my director to organize a preliminary medical examination with the occupational physician so that he can say whether I am fit to resume or not. The goal being, not that he declares me unfit, but that ‘he writes down what I need to work “, she explains. “Now what I need to work is a place where I can change, disposable gowns because when I went to work [en mars], I was given a doctor’s coat for the whole week. “

Clearly, Anna wishes “go back to work, but with a position of occupational medicine that demands that the rules that the government demanded of the bosses are really in force. ” And to insist: “From experience I was there, and they weren’t in effect at all.”

Asked by franceinfo, the group that employs Ana [pour des raisons de confidentialité, elle ne souhaite pas que le nom de l’Ehpad et son groupe soient révélés] emphasizes that health is his “core business” and ensures that all health measures will be taken to protect the employee, her team and the residents of the establishment. He promises that the group’s human resources will take the “better decisions” to support Ana and that if her state of health was no longer compatible with her position, she could be redirected to another service.