Ever let an intrusive thought win and stuck your finger out as the electric window rolled up? There's a good chance that you're still writing with ten fingers, because car brands generally think about those kinds of things. In theory you could also stick your head between an electric tailgate (but don't do it anyway). With the Tesla Cybertruck we would just keep all limbs inboard.

Below you can see a video of it Out of Spec Reviews. They work with carrots, sausages, bananas and an apple to see what happens when you intervene with your fingers. You can almost feel the result, especially because you don't have to use much imagination to see a finger in the root. The front hatch of the Tesla thus takes a bite out of the carrot, which in this test should represent a finger. You'll see it from the 3 minute and 20 second mark – we've probably fast-forwarded the video for you.

The Tesla Cybertruck is made of bulletproof stainless steel plates 1.4 millimeters thick and there are a lot of sharp edges around the car. The doors (6:15 in the video) would also like a carrot or two. Now you should never keep your fingers between the doors of a car, but the Cybertruck has no door handles. So you have to keep your fingers between the doors to open the doors. Not with closing, of course, but an accident can happen anywhere.

Okay, small nuance. Carrots are not fingers and this is not a scientific method of testing safety. We would like to repeat the experiment and have even convinced an intern to participate, but we do not have a Cybertruck in the Netherlands to test it. If you ever get to drive a Cybertruck, be careful with your fingers on the frunk, that's all we want to tell you.