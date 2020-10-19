Do you know Rania, Didek74 on the networks? The 16-year-old had progeria, a very rare genetic disease that causes accelerated aging. Brut met her a few days ago to do her portrait. But in the meantime, her illness took her away. His family wanted the video to be released to pay tribute to him. Endowed with self-mockery, the teenager said: “When you see me in the street, I think you remember it for a long time, anyway. “”I just know it’s premature aging, that I’m aging 5 times faster, or 2 times faster I know more but it’s something like that“, explained Rania.

In a few days, Rania had gained more than a million subscribers on social networks and was having fun sharing videos of her daily life. The teenager’s popularity was notably driven by her meeting with her GameMixTreize, her favorite youTuber, in September 2020. “I got to know Rania because she donated to me on a streaming platform called Twitch. So I was on stream, and this young girl came to give me three donations of € 1, € 1, € 1, asking me each time to add it, all that. At the beginning she explained to me what she had, her illness, all that, she explained everything to me. And then, very slowly we got in touch on Instagram and today, we make videos together“, he says. He adds:”And I think… she made me feel good, but she did a lot of people good. “

Rania passed away in hospital on Thursday, October 15, 2020.