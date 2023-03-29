VIDEO. Her partner makes her CRY in the middle of the WEDDING as a way of reminding her DAD that HE DIED

Social networks have become the perfect space to share all kinds of things. From sad news, unusual events, and viral posts, that is why a video has recently made the rounds on TikTok, after a man was caught balancing a bottle of beer while riding a bike.

The clip, which has already received millions of views on TikTok, was shared by the user @francisconavarro95, who managed to capture how the man did a circus act without even realizing it.

In the recording you can see how the subject pedals his bicycle at a calm pace, while making movements with his head to balance the bottle.

Due to the viralization of the video. Many netizens reacted to the post by highlighting the man’s abilities.

“With great power comes great responsibility”, “That lord was born with a unique ability”, “If I were open, could I do this?”were some of the comments.