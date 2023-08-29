Tuesday, August 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video | Idalia, approaching Florida, is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane, thousands have fled from the storm in Cuba

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Video | Idalia, approaching Florida, is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane, thousands have fled from the storm in Cuba

Idalia can bring catastrophic winds, heavy rains and floods.

Cuban tropical storm Idalia, which has progressed to the approach, will strengthen even more, and CNN’s it is expected to reach the Florida coast as a Category 3 hurricane later this week.

Idalia can bring catastrophic winds, heavy rains and floods.

In Florida, the governor Ron DeSantis has urged residents of the state to prepare for the storm and said evacuations will be made.

“This is going to hit hard,” DeSantis said.

Cuban according to state media, around 8,000 people have left their homes in Pinar del Rio and sought shelter from the storm with relatives or friends.

Evacuations have been ordered in at least 10 counties, including Tampa. More than 5,000 National Guard members are reserved for possible storm duties.

Last in September, Hurricane Ian pummeled the Pinar del Rio region, killing at least two people and leaving millions without electricity.

During Hurricane Ian, storm surges more than four meters deep swept buildings off their foundations in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

See also  Piaget: Polo

from Idalia almost as bad floods are predicted. Michael Brennandirector of the National Hurricane Center, called floodwaters the storm’s biggest concern.

A storm flood warning is issued for areas where rising waters can cause a danger to life. A flood warning is in effect for several areas in Florida.

A man rides a bicycle in a flood zone in Mayabeque province, Cuba, on August 28, 2023, as Tropical Storm Idalia approached the island nation’s western tip. Picture: YAMIL LAGE/AFP

#Video #Idalia #approaching #Florida #expected #Category #hurricane #thousands #fled #storm #Cuba

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
These are the best countries to live, according to foreigners

These are the best countries to live, according to foreigners

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result