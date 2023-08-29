Video | Idalia, approaching Florida, is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane, thousands have fled from the storm in Cuba

Idalia can bring catastrophic winds, heavy rains and floods.

Cuban tropical storm Idalia, which has progressed to the approach, will strengthen even more, and CNN’s it is expected to reach the Florida coast as a Category 3 hurricane later this week.

In Florida, the governor Ron DeSantis has urged residents of the state to prepare for the storm and said evacuations will be made.

“This is going to hit hard,” DeSantis said.

Cuban according to state media, around 8,000 people have left their homes in Pinar del Rio and sought shelter from the storm with relatives or friends.

Evacuations have been ordered in at least 10 counties, including Tampa. More than 5,000 National Guard members are reserved for possible storm duties.

Last in September, Hurricane Ian pummeled the Pinar del Rio region, killing at least two people and leaving millions without electricity.

During Hurricane Ian, storm surges more than four meters deep swept buildings off their foundations in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

from Idalia almost as bad floods are predicted. Michael Brennandirector of the National Hurricane Center, called floodwaters the storm’s biggest concern.

A storm flood warning is issued for areas where rising waters can cause a danger to life. A flood warning is in effect for several areas in Florida.