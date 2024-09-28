Although Liverpool managed to balance the balance at the end of the first half, Wolverhampton never stopped insisting on the rival framework, it was suffocating, but without clear results. A situation that the visitors did take advantage of to score the first of the afternoon at 45+2′ thanks to Ibrahima Konaté who rose into the air and finished powerfully to beat Sam Johnstone and thus score the first goal of the match.
A few minutes earlier, The Reds had already shown signs of being close to the goal, but Andrew Robertson could not make an accurate shot under the three posts and crashed the ball into the head of the Wolves goalkeeper. Insisting and insisting paid off and that is how the French defender scored his first goal of the season.
Konaté’s game has been sensational so far, he has shot once on goal, scored a goal, completed 30 of 32 passes, won 3 of 4 one-on-ones and made two pass interceptions. Without a doubt the dream match for any central defender.
