A 2016 Chrysler Caravan caught fire this afternoon outside a house located on Eduardo L. Romo and Julio Torres streets in the Infonavit Casas Grandes neighborhood, prompting the mobilization of police and a team of firefighters.

By: Gabriel Cardona / The Juarez Journal

The owner of the truck was unloading a recently purchased order and said that fire started coming out of the engine section.

He was unable to put out the fire despite neighbours offering help with fire extinguishers, he said.

Firefighters from light engine 10 were called to put out the fire, which also damaged two trees.