When Sirintai Sukuli learned of the fate of one of her relatives, she knew she did not want to end up like her. She “She was just a girl, but she was taken away to undergo genital mutilation. She was in the fourth grade of primary school. She then thought that she was already a woman, that she could marry and give birth. So she got pregnant, but because she was so young, she lost the baby. She had a very hard time because she was at home, she couldn’t go back to school and she was married to an older man,” she recalls.

Sukuli, 17 years old, describes this drama that touched her closely, fingering her long bead necklace, a sign of beauty in Maasai culture. For her, today also begins a new chapter in her life: she becomes a woman, but at the same time she is going to break with a tradition that she has harmed and continues to harm millions of girls. The young woman has just finished a five-day tutorial that includes life skills, education and sexual and reproductive health and is part of the so-called Alternative Rite of Initiation, a new initiative led by the community itself, which maintains traditional rituals, but Completely abandons female genital mutilation (FGM)

More information

Despite the fact that Kenya banned this practice in 2011, it continues to affect women and girls, violating their rights and posing a serious risk to their well-being. “Mutilation has been a challenge because it is closely linked to culture, and the Maasai community highly values ​​their culture,” says Alex Salankat, project manager for the NGO SAFE and Maasai activist against this practice. “We have been trying to end these ablations for more than 10 years, but the fight continues. Although we do have to recognize that it has decreased over the years thanks to the education that people have been given, ”he adds.

In total, 140 girls graduated from this alternative rite of passage held at Mararianda Primary School, in Narok County (south-western Kenya), on August 19. The celebration, organized by the local NGO The Maa Trustbrought together heads of the community, cultural and religious leaders, morans (young people considered warriors in the Maasai community), fathers and mothers and teachers. Dressed in traditional jewelery and vibrantly colored dresses, the girls danced and recited poems against genital mutilation and in favor of human rights. They paraded alongside adult women to symbolize their coming of age and were received by the community elders, custodians of culture, to receive the blessing, with the promise that none of them will be subjected to cutting. At the end of the ceremony they received a certificate, as testimony that they had been freed from FGM.

I can study well without being mutilated. I now have the confidence to oppose this practice and will never submit to it. Stacy Sintoyia, young Masai

“I chose to be here because I want to be a pioneer in my family, the first not to undergo genital mutilation. I feel happy and proud,” says Stacy Sintoyia, 15, one of the graduates. “It would only bring me trouble. I can study well without being mutilated. I now have the confidence to oppose this practice and will never submit to it,” she explains.

Mothers, abandoned and poor

According to Unicef, some four millions of young people undergo FGM each year and about 200 million girls and women Women currently alive have been subjected to genital mutilation, especially in sub-Saharan Africa and some Arab countries, although it is also practiced in Asian states, Eastern Europe and Latin America. For 25 years, international organizations such as the World Health OrganizationUNICEF and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) have launched actions to eradicate female genital mutilation

Data from a recent survey show that Kenya reduces the performance of this practice. In 2022, the prevalence rate was 15%, up from 32% in 2003. However, the fight against female genital mutilation is far from over.

It is very unfortunate. Now they are threatening to cut girls between the ages of six and 10 Alex Salankat, NGO SAFE

The tradition continues to have followers behind closed doors and girls are often subjected to cutting during their school holidays, when they have time to recover. Some are taken to neighboring countries. “We border on Tanzania and the border is porous. You realize that they take the girls to the other side to perform the cutting and then return to their community,” explains Salankat.

Traditionally, genital cutting has been one of the most important ceremonies in the life of a young Maasai woman. The procedure is carried out mainly on people under the age of 18, but recent data suggests that girls may be subjected to this practice at younger ages. “It is very unfortunate. Now they are threatening girls between the ages of six and 10 with cutting,” says Salankat.

When the girl undergoes this practice, it is culturally assumed that she is ready for marriage. Denied the possibility of accessing education, the young women are forced to a life of poverty, since they lack opportunities to improve their economic situation. “Some girls end up being single mothers. Their husbands abandoned them, their children are very young, they have no food or diapers. There are husbands who just want to get them pregnant and then leave, ”says Oprah Nempiris, 13, another of the girls who has overcome this alternative rite and has gotten rid of the ablation, while she holds a shukaa patterned cloth typically in red worn by the Maasai community in East Africa.

“Our community changes slowly. But over time, when the whole community accepts it, we will all move in the same direction and help the girls”, summarizes Salankat.

In this alternative ceremony, the girls who receive the blessing of their elders under the scorching sun of the Mararianda primary school are engines of change and will have the opportunity to choose a destiny very different from the one that was reserved for them. “I have to set an example for my little brothers, push myself to work hard and show them that a girl who has not undergone genital mutilation is capable of doing it. And to do it well”, says Sukuli.

You can follow future planet in Twitter, Facebook, instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.