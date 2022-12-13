Disappointed was how a young man ended up after spending part of his savings with a lot of effort to buy him a new washing machine for his momwho far from thanking the presentended up reproaching the model of the white line product.

It was through the TikTok social network that the young man Victor Estrada (@victorestada70), He showed his mother’s discontent, after seeing that the washing machine he had bought was not the one he wanted so much.

“My mom had been washing by hand in the laundry room for more than a month and I gave her a new washing machine and this was her reaction,” The young man wrote in the video where the mother’s disgust is shown.

In the recording you can see the worn laundry room and like the mother when she sees that the new washing machine in front of her door, the first thing she does is criticize the model or brand she received, because it is heard as the parent reproaches; “I didn’t tell you that these aren’t!”

As expected, the mother’s unique reaction caused many netizens on TikTok to regret the mother’s response and criticized the lack of gratitude.

“The intention is what counts, but many people do not know how to be grateful”, “I was about to cry and my tears had to come back”, “and then they say that we did not give them anything”were some of the comments.