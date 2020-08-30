To the cries of “Liberty, liberty, liberty”, more than 200 demonstrators gathered, Saturday, August 29, in Paris to shout their desire to be free and to no longer wear masks. They are not convinced of its usefulness for lack of scientific proof. “I think it’s not efficient, first of all because we manipulate them too much, we don’t change them enough”, thinks a woman knows.

Among the opponents of masks, anti-vaccines, people defying institutions and sometimes conspirators. “I am fighting for freedom because we are entering a form of oppression and I am afraid that we will slide towards a dictatorship”, claims a protester.

Gatherings also took place in Zurich (Switzerland) or in London where more than 1,000 people were gathered. But it was above all in Berlin, the German capital, that the mobilization was most massive. “I take the virus very seriously, but I have seen the figures and I have seen that the peak has long passed. There is no longer a serious danger, especially in the open air”, believes a protester.

Skeptical about the resumption of the epidemic, everywhere in Europe, the demonstrators did not respect the barrier gestures. In Paris, the mobilization was dissolved and 123 tickets were issued for not wearing the mask.