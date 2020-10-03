According to the White House, the President of the United States will work “from the presidential offices” of the military hospital where he was admitted.

Thunderclap in the United States. President Donald Trump, who tested positive for Covid-19, was admitted to a military hospital on Friday, October 2, in the evening, one month before the election. He left the White House without a word, wearing a mask, to reach by helicopter the Walter Reed Hospital, in the suburbs of Washington.

“I want to thank everyone for the amazing support (…). I think I’m doing great, but we’ll make sure things go well”, he said in a video message posted to Twitter shortly after he left.

“I think it’s okay! Thank you all. LOVE !!!”, he then tweeted in the night from Friday to Saturday. According to his spokesperson, this hospitalization, which should last “A few days”, was decided “for the sake of extreme caution” and on the recommendation of medical experts. Donald Trump will work on it “from the presidential offices” what’s in the hospital, she said.

The 45th President of the United States “continues to suffer from fatigue but is in good spirits”, had declared, Friday afternoon, his doctor Sean Conley, in a new health bulletin in a tone less serene than in the night, when he had assured that his patient was going “well”. According to the White House, Donald Trump is being treated with the antiviral remdesivir and “does not need extra oxygen”.

Doctors also injected him with a dose of an experimental cocktail of synthetic antibodies developed by the company Regeneron. Experts have stressed the danger of injecting into the body of the most powerful man in the world a drug that is certainly promising but still so little tested, because of the possible side effects.