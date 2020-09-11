Asperger’s syndrome is a disease

“I’m not saying that it doesn’t spoil our daily life, that we don’t look sick when we are angry, that we are angry but in a way ten times stronger than everyone else“, explains Paul El Kharrat, author of the book” My 153rd victory “. He recalls that it is a”pervasive developmental disorder which is part of autism, autism scale, autism spectrum and is mild syndrome, mild autism. “

The most important cognitive disorders are those of Kanner syndrome. “It is also this syndrome that people know the most without knowing the name“, specifies Paul El Kharrat.

People with Asperger’s are geniuses

“In Asperger’s autism, there is what is called, but really at the top, the scientist’s syndrome“, explains Paul El Kharrat. He specifies, however, that this is by no means the reality of autism.”They are only a few, there are not many. Me, you might think that I am on the borderline between a high level autism and a learned autism, but I am not a learned autism.“, he develops.

People with Asperger’s disease are associable

“We are taken for people who are a little psychorigid, a little crazy, who devote themselves only to one activity and then the rest is no longer important to them… They also lack empathy, we often say that“, exposes Paul El Kharrat. He adds:”We are alone in spite of ourselves. “