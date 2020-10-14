“At the age of 102 I can honestly say this is the most important election of my life. “Beatrice Lumpkin has voted in every election since 1940 … And 2020 will not be an exception. She believes the stakes are too high not to participate in this election.”Even though I voted in WWII, and it’s important, but this time our basic democratic rights are at stake with President Trump threatening to send the military to the streets of Chicago“, worries the centenary.

Go out and vote. Vote in advance. And let’s save our democratic rights, our women’s rights and our workers’ rights to join unions. And our rights to a peaceful life, as well as our rights to get rid of this pandemic that destroys everything.

Beatrice Lumpkin was born in 1918, even before women were allowed to vote. The 19th amendment giving them this right was not ratified until 1920. “Women have more reasons than anyone to vote in this election because all the rights that we have acquired over the years are also at stake and we have not yet gained full equality and we will not stop until we won’t have it“, insists Beatrice Lumpkin. Due to her age, Beatrice Lumpkin is very vulnerable to Covid-19. But dressed in personal protective equipment, she was able to deposit her ballot in the mail safely.