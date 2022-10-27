With tears on the face, it was like a 50-year-old mother reacted to the noble gift that her daughters gave her, who knowing that their mother never had a birthday piñata They decided to give him one.

It was on the TikTok social network, where the young Andrea Romero shared the beautiful reaction of her mother who for the first time in her life had received a birthday piñata.

“My mother never had a piñata and when she was 50 years old, my sister and I made one for her”wrote the young woman who also reported that her mother could never have this party item, because her family was low-income and one of her favorite characters was Hello Kitty.

In the recording you can see how the lady is presented at the party table and when she sees the gift that her daughters gave her, she breaks into tears with emotion.

In another of the publications, the lady can be seen breaking her piñata and enjoying a small party that her daughters lovingly organized for her.

For their part, Internet users highlighted the joy of the lady who, despite being 50 years old, enjoyed her party as if she were still a girl.

“They gave her an unforgettable moment”, “You can see her inner child happy to fulfill something she always wanted”, “What happiness to feel like a girl again”, fwere some of the comments.