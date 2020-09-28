“Whoever does not have his mask is denounced … I believed, before confinement, there was a rumor that the being was going to become better. The being, including me, everyone, that we were going to get better, that we were going to realize … and in fact, no “, laments the actor Vincent Lindon questioned on the current period linked to the Covid-19 coronavirus by Laurent Delahousse on the set of the magazine “8:30 p.m. on Sunday” (replay).

“I have the impression that we have resumed our bad habits, our bad reflexes. That’s what scares me the most. It’s for our children… I have lived all my life in a world where parents sacrifice themselves for the children and I have the impression, there, that we sacrificed a little our youth for the parents. And I am ready, me, to take risks so that my children can continue to live without masks , laugh, go to bars “, he specifies.

“We must try to find a way to make them hope”

“I lived, I laughed a lot, I had fun… I was very lucky. I fell into a great period, one of the most beautiful moments in life, and there you have it, if it must cost damage … There is no world that is done without damage, says Vincent Lindon. I want it to be the children and the hyper-intelligent youth today, very inventive, I want them to leave, but that she be vigilant, that she wear the mask, yes… “

“We must try to find a way to make them hope that they do not fall into a nervous breakdown even before entering into active life”, concludes the actor who is showing, from Wednesday, September 30, 2020, of the film My cousin, directed by Jan Kounen, in a duet with François Dam

