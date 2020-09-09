During the lockdown, our lives were turned upside down. Working from home was to fight against the spread of the virus. But for some business leaders, this way of working is not reassuring … For managers, how to be sure that employees are not paid for doing nothing? When telework plunges the former into paranoia, and transforms the daily life of the latter into an Excel table … as in this excerpt from “Further investigation”.

A team from the magazine set down its camera at Stéphane’s, to observe what his (TV) work day looks like. The young man is employed in the after-sales service of a large household appliance brand. With the distance, he saw his superiors turn into “cops”. Already very controlled in the office, its activity is now scrutinized.

Time spent online, break time … “everything is measured to the nearest second”

“Our managers know directly if there, I’m working, if I’m on a break … well, what I’m doing in real, live, he explains in front of his computer screen. Everything is measured to the nearest second, everything is notified directly. “

Stéphane shows us an Excel table that displays how long he has been online with clients, how long he has been on break … His break time is 9%, which he is ordered to reduce to 7% . Stéphane took 5 minutes 20 break per hour (including going to the toilet), he will have to go to 4 minutes 40.

“If that does not work, you will have to pose one day of RTT or that you put yourself in stop”

That morning, Stéphane encountered a technical problem: he could not receive calls from customers. By telephone, he reports the bug to his manager.

“Further investigation” recorded its response. “If that doesn’t work, you’ll have to take an RTT, or quit. (…) It’s not our fault! You can’t stay at home like that while waiting … So afterwards, you will either have to apply for a CP (paid leave) or provide a certificate… “

Producing a false sick leave, as suggested by the manager, is illegal

Stéphane, he did “don’t want to [s]e put on sick leave “.” It puts me in a guilty position, he reacts. I really feel that for them, I find excuses not to work, to stay at home and get paid for doing nothing. “

Not to mention that what his manager suggests is totally illegal: producing a false sick leave is considered a fraud on social benefits …

Extract from “The hidden face of teleworking”, a report to be seen in “Complément d’inquête” on September 10, 2020.

> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (ios & Android), “Magazines” section.