Turkey.- Families and rescue forces are in a fight against time as they continue to work day and night to rescue people who were trapped under the rubble after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake registered last Monday in Turkey and Syria.

Although aid chains and international support have been present to address the tragedy that has left more than 20,000 dead, showing inspiring images, other heartbreaking situations have begun to circulate on social networks. Such is the case of a Syrian boy filmed trapped under rubble and begged for help I wouldn’t know how much longer it would hold under construction.

In the recording andthe Syrian boy, who looks dismayed, narrates that he is under the rubble of a building, where in addition to him, family and neighbors are also trapped.

“There are also more than two, three or four families and neighbors here. God help us. I can’t describe this, it’s shaking!” mentions the Syrian child in the recording.

It may interest you:

Although so far it is unknown if the young man from Syria was rescued. Images like this one have dismayed thousands of people around the world, as they show the pain that thousands of people in the Middle East are suffering after the 7.8 earthquake and a similar aftershock turned hundreds of buildings into rubble.