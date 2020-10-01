“I caught the Covid on March 19, just on my way to work, it was a closed room, there was a colleague and she was not coughing and it happened that she had the Covid and, four days later, I developed the first symptoms“, says Pauline. Pauline has been sick for six months now.”At first it was cough and fatigue and a headache, and now it’s mostly respiratory distress, shortness of breath, strong chest pain as if, in fact, I had a hot stone that swelled and crushed me with more and more“, says the young woman.

Pauline Oustric is a member of the # apresj20 collective, born on social networks. It brings together people who have contracted Covid-19 and whose symptoms have persisted for months. This movement is campaigning for better recognition of symptoms and management of these patients. “I can no longer live on my own, suddenly, at 27, I return to live with my parents, I have totally changed my rhythm of life and I hope to be able to resume a normal rhythm. So I’m going to bounce back, I’m motivated, I’m optimistic, I’m going to bounce back, but it’s not easy“, she confides.

We must help them so that this recovery, which is very, very long, is a little accelerated by appropriate management.

Today, Pauline is followed by Doctor Nicolas Barizien, who set up the Rehab Covid program. It is one of the few structures that offers medical follow-up to patients who have not recovered. “Suggest solutions, that’s what we did to our patients, that is to say that depending on the symptoms they complained about, we tried to offer them a treatment“, he explains.