“I am a survivor of sexual assault and I haven’t told a lot of people in my life. But when you have a trauma, the traumas pile up on each other. “In a live Instagram, the elected of the US Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals to have been the victim of a sexual assault. She took the floor to return to the trauma she experienced during the riots on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 . “If you’ve been through any trauma, just acknowledging and admitting it is a big step.“, assured the American deputy.

In her testimony, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also spoke about behaviors that can amplify trauma. “People are constantly trying to tell you that you haven’t been through what you have been through or that you are lying … These are additional traumas on top of what you have already experienced“, lamented the deputy.