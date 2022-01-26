The Monte-Carlo Rally, the first round of the WRC 2022, goes head-to-head between Sebastien Loeb’s Ford Puma and Sebastien Ogier’s Toyota Yaris. Great absent Hyundai, which pays some inconvenience too much to its i20WRC.

Only Thierry Neuville sees the conclusion of the rally, with Ott Tanak and Oliver Solberg forced to retire after the most varied problems to their newborn Rally1. The Alzenau team must necessarily roll up their sleeves, because if it is true that finishing behind two sacred monsters of that caliber is acceptable, it is less so to finish behind Breen and Greensmith.