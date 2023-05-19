United States.- Through TikTok the impressive video of a dust hurricane appearing in the middle of a little league baseball game.

In the video you can see how the referee saves the boy who was left in the eye of the swirling dust during the baseball game.

The teenage referee managed to fight the wind to save the boy that got caught in the dust storm.

The video went viral on social media drawing attention to the whirlpool appearing at a youth baseball game near Ft. Domingo off Caroline Road.

The umpire is used to calling balls and strikesbut this time he had to save a child.

“I had never seen anything like this in my entire life, on or off the field.said umpire Aidan Wiles. As an umpire and baseball player, Wiles sees a lot of breaking balls with a lot of spin.

VIDEO: Hurricane surprises in the middle of a children’s baseball game

But the air around the ball spinning, that’s new. “I was looking at the field, and then I looked to my right and I saw this dust stormWiles said.

Wiles says the rocks scratched his chest and stomach when he tried to get out of the way.but ended up running when he saw that a boy who was receiving needed help.

“At first I was scared until I saw the boy trapped in the hurricaneWiles said.

“So, I decided to run there and get him out”. First Coast News meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz answered the question many on social media have asked: What was that thing? “She’s a dust storm. She’s not a tornado”Rautenkranz said.