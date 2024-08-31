Ciudad Juarez.– While hundreds wait outside the Juárez Vive stadium for the entrance to the Luis Miguel concert, the doors of the sports venue remain closed.

At the entrance and parking area, the confusion among attendees continues, with some standing in lines and others wandering around, not knowing whether the event will be cancelled or not due to the electrical storm that will occur tonight.

Although the power came back on minutes ago, the doors remain closed.

In the surrounding areas, vendors increased sales of disposable raincoats as rain continued to be forecast.