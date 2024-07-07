Video | Hundreds of people took part in the criticized running of the bulls in Spain

Video|A video provided by the news agency Reuters shows the running of the bulls in Pamplona on Sunday.

Hundreds people took part in the traditional running of the bulls in Pamplona, ​​Spain on Sunday, Reuters reports.

The running of the bulls is part of the annual San Fermín festival, and there are several of them during the celebration. In the event, bulls chase fleeing people through the narrow streets of Pamplona’s old town. The route is 800 meters long.

Dozens of people are injured in bull runs every year. In the first run on Sunday, six people were reported injured.

The bull runs and bullfights that are part of the festival have attracted a lot of attention criticism both in Spain and elsewhere in the world. They have been criticized as cruel and dangerous, but their defenders appeal to a long tradition.

Runners try to outrun the bulls in the narrow streets.

On Sunday, the run gathered hundreds of participants.