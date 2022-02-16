Hundreds of migratory birds were caught falling to the ground by a security camera in the Mexican city of Cuauhtémoc. In the video that went viral, the birds appear suddenly falling, many already dead. The Mexican newspaper El Heraldo de Chihuahua reported that many residents saw several dead yellow-headed birds on the roads and sidewalks of Cuauhtémoc, in northern Mexico.

According to biologists, the flock is made up of yellow-headed graúnas, a species from Canada that migrates to northern Mexico during the winter, in search of milder temperatures. The scenes went viral not only because of their shocking nature, but also for two other reasons: the cause of the mysterious event and a concern about possible risks to the people living in the place.

Local authorities were unable to immediately identify the cause of the birds’ sudden death. But a veterinarian suspected the birds had inhaled toxic fumes from a heater or may have fallen victim to nearby power lines.

On social media, many people are blaming 5G technology – a theory not supported by evidence. According to the English newspaper The Guardian, the cause may be an attack by a predatory bird that caused the entire flock to fall to the ground.

