VIDEO.- Parents are capable of doing everything for their children. He even powdered his luxurious sports car so he could see a huge smile on his son’s face.

This is the case of a father who went viral for taking his son to fly a kite riding in a luxurious BMW car, making the scene viral on TikTok.

The video was posted by TikTok user Mandy Martz (@mandymartzrealtor), who showed the iconic moment of the dad “humbly” out for a walk with his son.

“Today’s strawberry dads lazy flying kites with their son in a BMW,” the young woman wrote in the TikTok video.

In the publication you can see how the luxurious German-made car circulates in a field, while the boy sticks his body out of the sunroof to fly his kite.

As expected, the unusual scene generated various comments on TikTok, some of them highlighting that despite the ways the father spends time with his son.

“At least he spends time with his son”, “Everyone saying ‘it’s the father’. And the driver in the car”, “Going out to play ‘humbly'”, were some of the comments.

BMW stands for Bayerische Motoren Werke (Bavarian Motor Works). BMW is a global manufacturer of luxury cars and motorcycles.

The company based in Munich, Germany, is considered one of the largest producers of premium-range cars in the world and only during 2022 it reached a total sale of 2,100,692 globally.