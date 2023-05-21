Awesome hole of approximately of five meters in diameter was generated in the section 5 of the Mayan Train, at the height of Bahia Principe. The huge circular-shaped opening is in the ground through which the Mayan Train will pass, he reported, Carlos Loret de Mola.

According to the images that Loret de Mola showed, in which you can clearly see this large hole that arose in the ground where they are currently working on the construction of the Mayan Trainsince a year ago, environmentalists they would have warned of the repercussions caused to nature in this section.

Loret de Mola, showed those images taken by environmentalists in April 2022in which it stands out that the vegetation of the place was still visible, when they had just begun the clearing of the area, therefore, according to the informant, the hole was small.

It was a small hole when clearing was just beginning in the area”, mentions Loret De Mola.

When comparing the images of April 2022 with those of 2023, Carlos Loret de Mola emphasizes the disappearance of the vegetation, since the progress of the work of the Mayan Train is observed.

In another of the videos you can see that there is a cenote below the line and no flyover is built on the site, that is, the train will circulate above the cenote, there are approximately two meters of ceiling, below is a hole. This is happening on the Mayan Train! ”, He assured.

This same Saturday, the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported through his Twitter account that he is evaluating section 5 of the Mayan Train, the same one in which Loret De Mola presented the images of the great hole.